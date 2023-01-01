Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

52,245 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10045305
  2. 10045305
  3. 10045305
  4. 10045305
  5. 10045305
  6. 10045305
  7. 10045305
  8. 10045305
  9. 10045305
  10. 10045305
  11. 10045305
  12. 10045305
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,245KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045305
  • Stock #: 19059
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU756136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Seating

60/40 split-folding rear seats

Additional Features

USB & AUX Input
Lane Keep Assist
6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver's Seat
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Warning
6-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Power Windows w/ Auto-Up/Down
Rearview Camera w/ Guidelines
LED Side Mirror Turn Signal
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Rear Cross-Traffic Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 80,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 105,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 95,216 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory