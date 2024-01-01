Menu
CLEAN, IN PERFECT CONDITION. FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH INTERIOR, 5-PASSENGER, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

50,000 KM

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential, BackUpCamera, AppleCarPlay, AndroidAuto, HeatedSeats

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential, BackUpCamera, AppleCarPlay, AndroidAuto, HeatedSeats

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12704
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN, IN PERFECT CONDITION. FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH INTERIOR, 5-PASSENGER, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra Essential, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2019HyundaiElantraEssential #HyundaiElantraEssential #2019HyundaiElantraEssential #ElantraEssential #2019Elantra #HyundaiElantraEssential #2019ElantraEssential #Toronto #TorontoHyundaiElantraEssential #GTAHyundaiElantraEssential #TorontoElantraEssential #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioHyundaiElantraEssential #GTA #Ontario #2019Essential Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PERIMETER ALARM
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Split-folding rear seats
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode

Seating

Heated Seats
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Rear defogger

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel
Full Carpet floor
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 5.0 colour touch screen display and Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

2019 Hyundai Elantra