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MAZDA *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program will provide customers with improved confidence and value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. The *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program includes: *FINANCE FROM 4.99%....7 YEAR/140,000km WARRANTY *0 DAY/3000 km EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE *160 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION *24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *"CARPROOF"VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT Since 1983, Westowne Mazda in Toronto has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore, the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! We feature an incomparable selection of quality New and Used Vehicles for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality After Sales-Service; we handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. *Plus HST & Licensing (Admin is extra)*

2019 Mazda CX-5

67,824 KM

Details Description Features

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14463376

2019 Mazda CX-5

GT AUTO AWD

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

Contact Seller

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,824KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM8K0670583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5835
  • Mileage 67,824 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program will provide customers with improved confidence and value in their pre-owned vehicle purchase. The *CERTIFIED PRE OWNED* program includes: *FINANCE FROM 4.99%....7 YEAR/140,000km WARRANTY *0 DAY/3000 km EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE *160 POINT DETAILED INSPECTION *24 HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE *"CARPROOF"VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT Since 1983, Westowne Mazda in Toronto has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore, the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! We feature an incomparable selection of quality New and Used Vehicles for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality After Sales-Service; we handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. *Plus HST & Licensing (Admin is extra)*

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-232-XXXX

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416-232-2011

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$25,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2019 Mazda CX-5