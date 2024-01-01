Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2020090004 as of 10/30/2020. Has an active recall with code #2021020005 as of 03/06/2021. Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

81,546 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11266712
  2. 11266712
  3. 11266712
  4. 11266712
  5. 11266712
  6. 11266712
  7. 11266712
  8. 11266712
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,546KM
Used
VIN WDDWJ8EB5KF783872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2020090004 as of 10/30/2020. Has an active recall with code #2021020005 as of 03/06/2021. Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
SD card slot
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Burmester Premium Audio System
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control 71,317 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 30,394 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 96,428 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class