<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p><em><span>This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.</span></em></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705348944280_9905480605506363 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

65,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

|CLA-250|4MATIC|

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

|CLA-250|4MATIC|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,499KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB7KN715485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 715485
  • Mileage 65,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
10-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Foot Activated Trunk Release

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Active Brake Assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Auto Dimming Driver's Side & Rearview Mirrors
Exterior Power Folding Mirrors
LED High Performance Headlamps
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
115 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Comfort Ride Suspension
51 L Fuel Tank
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.46 Axle Ratio
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

height adjustment
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Fore/Aft Movement
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Engine: 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection -inc: ECO start/stop function
Cushion Extension and Cushion Tilt
Front Cigar Lighters
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Tires: 18 All-Season Run Flat
8 Central Media Display

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class