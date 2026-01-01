Menu
Account
Sign In
Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Keyless Entry<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 114785

2019 MINI 3 Door

90,574 KM

Details Description Features

$18,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Watch This Vehicle
14372461

2019 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
90,574KM
VIN WMWXP7C55K2L24981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Keyless Entry
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 114785

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster
Ambient Lighting

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE 59,231 KM $29,690 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT 107,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 129,863 KM $21,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 MINI 3 Door