Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/18/2022 with an estimated $7831.13 of damage. On which a $7943 claim was made.

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

154,137 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech 4WD w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech 4WD w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,137KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM8KC578554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Advanced drive assist display
Tri Zone A/C

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Nissan Pathfinder