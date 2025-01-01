Menu
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.</p>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

43,061 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

|AWD|S|

12172474

2019 Nissan Qashqai

|AWD|S|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,061KM
VIN JN1BJ1CR9KW314447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Transmission: Xtronic CVT Continuously Variable
Blind Spot Warning BSW Blind Spot
035 kgs 4
486 lbs

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Qashqai