$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF | AWD |
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER | SUNROOF | AWD |
Location
Frontier Fine Cars
1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
416-759-2277
Advertised Unfit
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,634 KM
Vehicle Description
***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE! ***CLEAN CARFAX***LEATHER***SUNROOF***AWD***NAVI***BLUETOOTH***BACK UP CAM***
Enjoy comfort, versatility, and confidence in this well-equipped 2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD. With its smooth handling, fuel-efficient performance, and intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, this SUV is perfect for daily commuting and year-round driving.
The top-of-the-line SL trim comes loaded with premium features including leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, backup camera, power liftgate, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and advanced safety technology. The spacious interior and generous cargo space make it ideal for families, road trips, or everyday errands.
Well maintained with only 97,634 km, this Rogue offers excellent value, reliability, and modern styling. Clean, comfortable, and ready for its next owner — contact today to schedule a test drive!
***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***
****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****
We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. they'll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please don't hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! we're here to serve you!!
***Financing***
We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.
***Price***
FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.
***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.
***About us***
Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!
Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough
***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***
DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695
Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia
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+ taxes & licensing>
416-759-2277