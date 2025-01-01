Menu
<p>COMING SOON!!! </p><p> </p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

169,125 KM

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

13097516

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,125KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT8KS506200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,125 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!! 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-XXXX

647-869-1015

