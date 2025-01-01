$17,850+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$17,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,125KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT8KS506200
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,125 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
