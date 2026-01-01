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Bed-Rail Protectors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Folding Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Bed-Rail Protectors<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 118873

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

109,847 KM

Details Description Features

$24,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Double Cab Standard Bed

Watch This Vehicle
14496166

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST Double Cab Standard Bed

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,847KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG9KS595150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 118873
  • Mileage 109,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Bed-Rail Protectors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Folding Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Bed-Rail Protectors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
One-Touch Windows
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 118873

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Brake Assist

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$24,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 RAM 1500 Classic