$30,450+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cooled Seats | BSM
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cooled Seats | BSM
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$30,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC482
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $32,450 Finance Price: $30,450
Verified CarFax. 19-inch Trail TRD alloy wheels | Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium SofTex seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay compatibility | Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Lane Tracing Assist | Automatic High Beams | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (203HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail TRD is a rugged and highly capable compact SUV built for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. Standing out with its aggressive styling, unique roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels, it brings a bold presence to the streets of the GTA. Inside the spacious, durable cabin, you'll be treated to a power moonroof, premium SofTex seating with heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round Ontario comfort. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay integration. Powered by a responsive 2.5L engine paired with an advanced Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive system, the RAV4 Trail TRD delivers exceptional handling, traction, and off-road capability. Complete with the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and a Blind Spot Monitor, this SUV is the ultimate blend of utility, comfort, and security. We have a wide selection of used Toyota RAV4 to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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