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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $32,450 Finance Price: $30,450</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Verified CarFax. 19-inch Trail TRD alloy wheels | Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium SofTex seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay compatibility | Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Lane Tracing Assist | Automatic High Beams | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (203HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail TRD is a rugged and highly capable compact SUV built for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. Standing out with its aggressive styling, unique roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels, it brings a bold presence to the streets of the GTA. Inside the spacious, durable cabin, youll be treated to a power moonroof, premium SofTex seating with heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round Ontario comfort. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay integration. Powered by a responsive 2.5L engine paired with an advanced Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive system, the RAV4 Trail TRD delivers exceptional handling, traction, and off-road capability. Complete with the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and a Blind Spot Monitor, this SUV is the ultimate blend of utility, comfort, and security. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=271 target=_blank rel=noopener>Toyota RAV4</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2019 Toyota RAV4

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cooled Seats | BSM

Watch This Vehicle
14099095

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Cooled Seats | BSM

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV9KW045283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC482
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $32,450 Finance Price: $30,450

Verified CarFax. 19-inch Trail TRD alloy wheels | Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium SofTex seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay compatibility | Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 | Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection | Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control | Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist | Lane Tracing Assist | Automatic High Beams | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Smart Key System with push-button start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L 4-cylinder engine (203HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Trail TRD is a rugged and highly capable compact SUV built for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. Standing out with its aggressive styling, unique roof rails, and 19-inch alloy wheels, it brings a bold presence to the streets of the GTA. Inside the spacious, durable cabin, you'll be treated to a power moonroof, premium SofTex seating with heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round Ontario comfort. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay integration. Powered by a responsive 2.5L engine paired with an advanced Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive system, the RAV4 Trail TRD delivers exceptional handling, traction, and off-road capability. Complete with the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and a Blind Spot Monitor, this SUV is the ultimate blend of utility, comfort, and security. We have a wide selection of used Toyota RAV4 to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$30,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2019 Toyota RAV4