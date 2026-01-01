$24,850+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
TECHNIK 55 PHEV | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay
2020 Audi Q5
TECHNIK 55 PHEV | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$24,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC589
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $26,850 Finance Price: $24,850
Clean CarFax. 19-inch premium alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | MMI display with Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | LED headlights | Power tailgate | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with Electric Motor (362 net HP) and 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2020 Audi Q5 Technik 55 TFSI e PHEV is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally sophisticated, highly advanced, and remarkably efficient luxury SUV experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and polished exterior is highlighted by signature LED headlights, a bold front grille, and striking 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive panoramic power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant MMI display featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit. Driven by an incredibly refined 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an advanced electric motor to produce a highly sophisticated 362 net horsepower, matched with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 PHEV delivers an agile, confident, and exceptionally smooth driving experience in any season, all while offering the everyday efficiency of plug-in electric driving. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera, a power tailgate, and an array of advanced safety features, this remarkable SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used luxury vehicles to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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