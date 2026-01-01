2020 Audi Q5

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $26,850 Finance Price: $24,850</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2><span class=>Clean CarFax.</span><span class=> 19-inch premium alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | MMI display with Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | LED headlights | Power tailgate | Bluetooth connectivity.</span><span class=> 2.</span><span class=>0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with Electric Motor (362 net HP) and 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission.</span><span class=> Smooth Eco Comfort.</span><span class=> Trades are welcome.</span><span class=> Financing for all credit types.</span><span class=> All credits approved the same day.</span><span class=> 125-point inspection completed.</span><span class=> Detailed from corner to corner.</span><span class=> Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from.</span><span class=> All vehicles are indoors.</span><span class=> Visit us rain or shine.</span></p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2020 Audi Q5 Technik 55 TFSI e PHEV is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally sophisticated, highly advanced, and remarkably efficient luxury SUV experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and polished exterior is highlighted by signature LED headlights, a bold front grille, and striking 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive panoramic power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant MMI display featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit. Driven by an incredibly refined 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an advanced electric motor to produce a highly sophisticated 362 net horsepower, matched with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audis legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 PHEV delivers an agile, confident, and exceptionally smooth driving experience in any season, all while offering the everyday efficiency of plug-in electric driving. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera, a power tailgate, and an array of advanced safety features, this remarkable SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used luxury vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2020 Audi Q5

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Audi Q5

TECHNIK 55 PHEV | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay

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14489824

2020 Audi Q5

TECHNIK 55 PHEV | Nav | Panoroof | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1F2AFY5L2051374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC589
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $26,850 Finance Price: $24,850

Clean CarFax. 19-inch premium alloy wheels | quattro® All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain | Panoramic power sunroof | Premium leather seating surfaces | Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory | Heated front seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | MMI display with Navigation | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System | Audi virtual cockpit | Top view camera system (360-degree camera) | Audi pre sense city | Audi side assist (Blind spot monitoring) | Rear cross-traffic alert | Tri-zone automatic climate control | Advanced keyless entry with push-button start | LED headlights | Power tailgate | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with Electric Motor (362 net HP) and 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2020 Audi Q5 Technik 55 TFSI e PHEV is a masterclass in German engineering, delivering an exceptionally sophisticated, highly advanced, and remarkably efficient luxury SUV experience. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its sleek and polished exterior is highlighted by signature LED headlights, a bold front grille, and striking 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the whisper-quiet and meticulously crafted cabin, the top-tier Technik trim surrounds you with genuine premium leather seating, an expansive panoramic power sunroof, and an immersive Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Year-round comfort is guaranteed with intuitive tri-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and heated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected is simple thanks to the brilliant MMI display featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the stunning Audi virtual cockpit. Driven by an incredibly refined 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an advanced electric motor to produce a highly sophisticated 362 net horsepower, matched with a lightning-fast 7-speed S tronic transmission and Audi's legendary quattro All-Wheel Drive, the Q5 PHEV delivers an agile, confident, and exceptionally smooth driving experience in any season, all while offering the everyday efficiency of plug-in electric driving. Complete with a 360-degree Top view camera, a power tailgate, and an array of advanced safety features, this remarkable SUV is an incredibly smart, secure, and prestigious choice. We have a wide selection of used luxury vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$24,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2020 Audi Q5