$13,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Harley-Davidson Softail
2020 Harley-Davidson Softail
Location
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Sale
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shaw Automotive Group
2022 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 19,500 KM $45,988 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT NAV 4x4 CREW Cab V6 Auto SR5 PLUS 75,000 KM $38,788 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 AWD 4DR 207,000 KM $12,588 + tax & lic
Email Shaw Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
416-766-8244
Alternate Numbers416-930-6465
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Shaw Automotive Group
416-766-8244
2020 Harley-Davidson Softail