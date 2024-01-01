Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Accord

67,551 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,551KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV2F96LA800110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Traffic sign recognition

Additional Features

homelink
Head up display
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Honda Sensing
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System
Driver’s seat position memory
Front Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Walk Away Door Lock
Power Locks/Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
USB Port Front/Rear
7" Colour TFT Meter Display w/ Driver Information Interface

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Honda Accord