Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda Civic

37,500 KM

2020 Honda Civic

37,500 KM

$24,490 + tax & licensing

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490

+ taxes & licensing

37,500KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F79LH012926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Walk-away door lock
Honda Sensing Technologies
Proximity key entry system w/ Pushbutton Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AM/FM Audio System W/ MP3
7" colour TFT Centre Meter Display/ Driver Information Interface
Honda Lane Watch
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

