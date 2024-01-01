Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,294 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,294KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3CAD9LH210149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,294 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0235 as of 03/17/2023.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill start assist control
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Management
Proximity Keyless Entry
Driver Attention Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
High Beam Assist
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Parking Distance warning
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Electrochromic Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe