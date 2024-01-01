Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Kia Forte

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11246441
  2. 11246441
  3. 11246441
  4. 11246441
  5. 11246441
  6. 11246441
  7. 11246441
  8. 11246441
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,000KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD3LE227053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Monitor 47,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra S w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control 71,738 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Mustang Premium w/ A/C, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Ford Mustang Premium w/ A/C, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry 77,972 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte