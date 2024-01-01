Menu
THE 2020 LEXUS NX300 IS A SLEEK AND STYLISH LUXURY COMPACT SUV THAT OFFERS A PERFECT BALANCE OF ELEGANCE AND PERFORMANCE. WITH ITS STRIKING DESIGN AND AGGRESSIVE STANCE, IT DEMANDS ATTENTION ON THE ROAD. INSIDE THE CABIN, YOULL BE GREETED BY A REFINED AND WELL-CRAFTED SPACE, FEATURING PREMIUM MATERIALS AND ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY. THE NX300 IS EQUIPPED WITH A RESPONSIVE TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, DELIVERING IMPRESSIVE POWER AND EFFICIENCY. WITH ITS ARRAY OF SAFETY FEATURES AND INTUITIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, THIS VEHICLE PROVIDES BOTH COMFORT AND PEACE OF MIND. WHETHER YOURE CRUISING ON THE HIGHWAY OR TACKLING CITY STREETS, THE 2020 LEXUS NX300 ENSURES A SMOOTH AND ENJOYABLE RIDE EVERY TIME.

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.

2020 Lexus NX

77,554 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jtjaardzxl2223778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,554 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

2020 Lexus NX