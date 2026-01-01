2020 Mazda MAZDA3

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Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Heads Up Display<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 114330

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

14,108 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Watch This Vehicle
14367886

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,108KM
VIN JM1BPBMM3L1168761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 114330
  • Mileage 14,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Heads Up Display
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 114330

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$24,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mazda MAZDA3