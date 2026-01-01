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<p>ES! AWC! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!</p><p>BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLEUTOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVIED! AND MUCH</p><p> MORE! 1.4L 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, SUPER GAS SAVING! LOCAL ONTARIO </p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT</p><p>$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE</p><p>LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

149,900 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
14082045

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,900KM
As Is Condition
VIN JA4AT3AA8LZ600456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,900 KM

Vehicle Description

ES! AWC! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!

BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLEUTOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVIED! AND MUCH

 MORE! 1.4L 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, SUPER GAS SAVING! LOCAL ONTARIO 

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT

$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE

LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross