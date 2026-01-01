$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,900 KM
Vehicle Description
ES! AWC! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
BACKUP CAMERA! HEATED SEAT! BLEUTOOTH! ALL DEALER SERVIED! AND MUCH
MORE! 1.4L 4 CYLINDER TURBO ENGINE, SUPER GAS SAVING! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT
$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE
LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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