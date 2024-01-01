Menu
Low km Rogue SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Power rear tailgate>Panoramic roof>Surround view camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Navigation>Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade.

2020 Nissan Rogue

40,679 KM

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
ONE OWNER TRADE,SV TECNOLOGY PKGE, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION,WINDOWS, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ETC. CLEAN CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC723557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6824
  • Mileage 40,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Rogue SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Power rear tailgate>Panoramic roof>Surround view camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Navigation>Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

