Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Subaru Outback

71,180 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,180KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTDNC9L3222741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Driver Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
USB & Aux Inputs
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry w/ Push-Button Start
11.6" Infotainment System
Power-Adjustable Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 49,060 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 1,924 KM $49,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT w/ Convenience & RS Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 113,336 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Outback