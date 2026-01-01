2020 Tesla Model 3

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Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>DC Fast Charging<br>Ambient Lighting<br>Front Trunk<br>Heat Pump<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 113405

2020 Tesla Model 3

109,070 KM

Details Description Features

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

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14335286

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,070KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3LF731923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 113405
  • Mileage 109,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
DC Fast Charging
Ambient Lighting
Front Trunk
Heat Pump

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 113405

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Forward Collision Mitigation

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
FRONT TRUNK

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

DC Fast Charging

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Heat Pump
Pedestrian Detection
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$23,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Tesla Model 3