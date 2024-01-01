Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota Corolla

55,210 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

55,210KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE2LP044691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2020 Toyota Corolla