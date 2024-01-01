Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota RAV4

99,100 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,100KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV3LC068063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Drive Mode Select (Sport, Eco, Normal)
Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
4 Way Powered Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

