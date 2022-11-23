Menu
2020 Volkswagen Atlas

43,189 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Comfortline 2 TIRE SETS SUNROOF! AWD

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport 3.6 FSI Comfortline 2 TIRE SETS SUNROOF! AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9369796
  • Stock #: 3807P
  • VIN: 1V2ME2CA7LC213807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3807P
  • Mileage 43,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

