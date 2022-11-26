Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/26/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2020 Volkswagen Passat

49,060 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11231561
  2. 11231561
  3. 11231561
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,060KM
Used
VIN 1VWBA7A38LC005924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/26/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Leatherette seating surfaces
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
FRONT ASSIST
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
6.33" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 54,900 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Front Seats 120,500 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 28,760 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Passat