Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>2021 AUDI Q3 ***PROGRESSIV 45***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER/PANORAMIC DUAL GLASS ROOF/BLIND SPOT MONITORING/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT/HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!</span></div><p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA</p><p>2021 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIV 45 MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYL, (2.0 LITRE TURBO) - AUTO. TRANS., BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC DUAL GLASS MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!<br /><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</strong></em></span><br /><br />***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN***NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!<br /><br />***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!<br /><br />YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$<br /><br />AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”</p><p>WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p><p><br />HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.<br /><br />NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!<br /><br />PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.<br /><br />RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.<br /><br />855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17<br />TORONTO, ONTARIO<br />M3J 2X3<br /><br />416-274-AUTO (2886)<br /><br />WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.<br /><br />SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!<br /><br />WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br /><br /></p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>2021 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIVE 45 - ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*LEATHER*BACK-UP CAMERA</strong></em></span></p><p>PANORAMIC/DUAL GLASS MOON ROOF WITH POWER SUNSHADE<br />PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER<br />BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM</p><p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power locks</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power mirrors</span></p><p>Heated Power mirrors<br />Power steering<br />Power & Remote tailgate<br />Tilt & Telescopic wheel <br />Power windows<br />Rear window defroster<br />PWR. HEATED Bucket seats<br />Heated Power Seats<br />Leather seats<br />Memory seats with 2 Settings<br />Power seats<br />Airbag: driver, passenger & side<br />Alarm<br />Anti-lock brakes<br />Backup CAMERA & parking sensors<br />Fog lights<br />XENON LIGHTS<br />Traction control<br />Driver Air Bag<br />Passenger Air Bag;<br />Security System<br />Side Air Bag<br />Rear Window Defrost<br />Air Conditioning<br />Cruise Control<br />Child Seat Anchors<br />Stability Control<br />DUAL Climate Control<br />STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS<br />Automatic Headlights<br />Rain Sensing Wipers<br />Tire Pressure Monitor<br />Pass-Through Rear Seat<br />Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers<br />Remote Trunk Release<br />Power Driver Seat<br />Rear view Camera<br />Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode<br />Bluetooth Connection<br />Heated Front Seat(s)<br />Tinted Glass<br />Power Passenger Seat<br />Satellite Radio<br />Wood grain Interior Trim<br />Rear Parking Aid<br />Lumbar Support<br />Anti-Theft System<br />Push Button Start<br />Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror</p>

2021 Audi Q3

39,927 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro-1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!!

Watch This Vehicle
12432880

2021 Audi Q3

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro-1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1745284256
  2. 1745284256
  3. 1745284256
  4. 1745284256
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,927KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,927 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 AUDI Q3 ***PROGRESSIV 45***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER/PANORAMIC DUAL GLASS ROOF/BLIND SPOT MONITORING/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT/HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!

HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA

2021 AUDI Q3 "PROGRESSIV 45" MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYL, (2.0 LITRE TURBO) - AUTO. TRANS., BLIND SPOT MONITORING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC DUAL GLASS MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN***NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS!!

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

WE WELCOME YOU TO BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL MECHANIC AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.


HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

2021 AUDI Q3 PROGRESSIVE 45 - ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*LEATHER*BACK-UP CAMERA

PANORAMIC/DUAL GLASS MOON ROOF WITH POWER SUNSHADE
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Power locks

Power mirrors

Heated Power mirrors
Power steering
Power & Remote tailgate
Tilt & Telescopic wheel 
Power windows
Rear window defroster
PWR. HEATED Bucket seats
Heated Power Seats
Leather seats
Memory seats with 2 Settings
Power seats
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA & parking sensors
Fog lights
XENON LIGHTS
Traction control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Driver Seat
Rear view Camera
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Power Passenger Seat
Satellite Radio
Wood grain Interior Trim
Rear Parking Aid
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER!
NO ACCIDENTS OR INSUR. CLAIMS!
AUDI DEALER MAINTAINED!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Used 2014 Subaru Forester i Convenience for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Subaru Forester i Convenience 210,119 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Juke SV AWD 5dr. WAGON-ONLY 135,553KMS!! $5,999.00! for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Nissan Juke SV AWD 5dr. WAGON-ONLY 135,553KMS!! $5,999.00! 135,553 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 PASSENGER-YES,…ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 PASSENGER-YES,…ONLY 144,219KMS!! 1 LOCAL OWNER! 144,219 KM SOLD

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q3