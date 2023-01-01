Menu
83,397 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN wa1aaafy0m2094132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,397 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED*** NO ACCIDENTS! THE 2021 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT IS A LUXURIOUS AND VERSATILE COMPACT SUV. WITH ITS SLEEK AND SPORTY DESIGN, IT EXUDES CONFIDENCE ON THE ROAD. EQUIPPED WITH A POWERFUL 2.0L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE, IT PROVIDES AN EXHILARATING DRIVING EXPERIENCE WHILE MAINTAINING IMPRESSIVE FUEL EFFICIENCY.

INSIDE, THE Q5 KOMFORT OFFERS A SPACIOUS AND COMFORTABLE CABIN, ADORNED WITH HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS AND METICULOUS ATTENTION TO DETAIL. THE DRIVER AND PASSENGERS CAN ENJOY A HOST OF ADVANCED FEATURES, INCLUDING A RESPONSIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, A VIBRANT DIGITAL INSTRUMENT CLUSTER, AND A CONVENIENT HANDS-FREE POWER TAILGATE.

SAFETY IS A TOP PRIORITY IN THE Q5 KOMFORT, WITH A WIDE RANGE OF CUTTING-EDGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGIES, SUCH AS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, AND AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, ENSURING A SECURE AND WORRY-FREE JOURNEY.

WHETHER YOU'RE RUNNING ERRANDS IN THE CITY OR EMBARKING ON A WEEKEND ADVENTURE, THE 2021 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT BLENDS STYLE, PERFORMANCE, AND FUNCTIONALITY SEAMLESSLY, MAKING IT AN EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR THOSE SEEKING A PREMIUM SUV EXPERIENCE.

 

****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****

 

WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEY'LL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU!!

 

***Financing***

 

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! It's FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.

 

***Price***

 

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory. 

 

***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

 

***About us***

 

Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!

 

Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough

 

***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***

 

Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

