2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 2 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10334925

10334925 Stock #: K16252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16252

Mileage 156,243 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.