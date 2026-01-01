2021 Ford Escape

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $18,950 Finance Price: $16,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels | ActiveX premium synthetic leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat | Heated front seats | Heated premium leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Ford Co-Pilot360 technology | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert | Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking | Lane-Keeping System | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Intelligent Access with push-button start | Remote engine start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L EcoBoost turbocharged engine (181HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Ford Escape SEL is a highly versatile, incredibly comfortable, and feature-packed compact SUV that perfectly complements an active lifestyle in the GTA. Standing out with its sleek, aerodynamic styling, the SEL trim adds an extra touch of sophistication with signature LED lighting and elegant 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels. Inside the remarkably spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, you are welcomed by premium ActiveX seating surfaces, a 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to easily conquer freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless thanks to the intuitive 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a highly efficient and responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Escape delivers an agile, fuel-saving, and remarkably comfortable driving experience. Complete with the sheer convenience of a power liftgate and the advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite—including a Blind Spot Information System and Pre-Collision Assist—this incredibly practical SUV offers unmatched security and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=162 target=_blank rel=noopener>Ford Escape</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Ford Escape

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SEL | Leather | Heated Seats | LKAS | CarPlay

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14280323

2021 Ford Escape

SEL | Leather | Heated Seats | LKAS | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H65MUA72370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC522
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $18,950 Finance Price: $16,950

Clean CarFax. 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels | ActiveX premium synthetic leather seating surfaces | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat | Heated front seats | Heated premium leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Ford Co-Pilot360 technology | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert | Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking | Lane-Keeping System | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Intelligent Access with push-button start | Remote engine start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L EcoBoost turbocharged engine (181HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Ford Escape SEL is a highly versatile, incredibly comfortable, and feature-packed compact SUV that perfectly complements an active lifestyle in the GTA. Standing out with its sleek, aerodynamic styling, the SEL trim adds an extra touch of sophistication with signature LED lighting and elegant 18-inch machined-face aluminum wheels. Inside the remarkably spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, you are welcomed by premium ActiveX seating surfaces, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats to easily conquer freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless thanks to the intuitive 8-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a highly efficient and responsive 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Escape delivers an agile, fuel-saving, and remarkably comfortable driving experience. Complete with the sheer convenience of a power liftgate and the advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite—including a Blind Spot Information System and Pre-Collision Assist—this incredibly practical SUV offers unmatched security and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used Ford Escape to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$16,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Ford Escape