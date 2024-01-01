Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve. Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!  Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive! We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!   All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. *All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711554267732_9774846095070002 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2021 Honda Civic

65,200 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda Civic

|LX|

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

|LX|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 11177593
  2. 11177593
  3. 11177593
  4. 11177593
  5. 11177593
  6. 11177593
  7. 11177593
  8. 11177593
  9. 11177593
  10. 11177593
  11. 11177593
  12. 11177593
  13. 11177593
  14. 11177593
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,200KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F54MH011070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve. Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!  Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive! We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!   All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change. *All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System
Collision Mitigation Braking System CMBS + FCW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2019 Ford Fusion Energi |Titanium|FWD| for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Energi |Titanium|FWD| 93,700 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus IS |IS 300|AWD| for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Lexus IS |IS 300|AWD| 32,200 KM $43,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi |4dr|SE| Luxury| for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Fusion Energi |4dr|SE| Luxury| 189,990 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic