$30,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,490
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,852KM
VIN 5FNYF6H75MB502757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 119,852 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 10033
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
AUTO STOP/START
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$30,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Honda Pilot