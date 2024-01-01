Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

50,142 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,142KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU106766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
8” touchscreen
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Hyundai Elantra