PRICED TO SELL! VIN# KMHLM4AG2MU085244, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, PUSH START BUTTON, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, White on Black Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Auto Headlights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

85,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | REARCAM | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS STEERI

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED | REARCAM | ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS STEERI

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG2MU085244

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# KMHLM4AG2MU085244, REAR VIEW CAMERA, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, PUSH START BUTTON, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirros/Locks, White on Black Seats, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Auto Headlights, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2021 Hyundai Elantra