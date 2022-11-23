$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Infiniti QX80
Luxe, AWD, 8 PASS, 400HP, REAR SEAT ENT, NAV, BOSE
- Listing ID: 9330436
- Stock #: PC8874
- VIN: JN8AZ2AE8M9273855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8874
- Mileage 27,502 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 INFINITI QX80 LUXE | AWD | 5.6L V8 | 400HP | 8 PASSENGER | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINEMNT SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | INFINITI INTOUCH DUAL DISPLAY SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM | BRIGHT CHROME EXTERIOR ACCENTS | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTING SYSTEM | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HIGH-BEAM ASSIST | REAR DOOR ALERT | INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL | DISTANCE CONTROL ASSIST | SMART REARVIEW MIRROR | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BLIND SPOT WARNING | AROUND VIEW MONITOR WITH MOVING OBJECT DETECTION | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2021 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size Luxury SUV that fulfills all your adventurous outings with ease. From nights out in the city to getting out of the city with everything and everyone you're passionate about, every real-life moment is met with space and possibility.
Its powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine that has the power to tow most anything you imagine. It makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque that, with help from a seven-speed automatic transmission, can help the flagship Infiniti reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. It features Rear automatic self-leveling suspension, Trailer Sway Control, Infinitis All-Mode 4WD with computer-controlled transfer case, offering settings in Auto, 4WD High and 4WD Low, Remote Engine Start and more.
This Model features a Moonstone White exterior finish with 20-inch Aluminum wheels, and Bright Chrome exterior accents (grille, grille surround, front fender and side accent), Adaptive LED Front Lighting System and more.
Inside it features a Graphite Semi-aniline leather interior with Charcoal Burl trim throughout, Climate Controlled Front Seats (Heated and Cooled), Heated Rear Seats, Advanced Climate Control System, BOSE Performance Series 17-speaker Sound System, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment System with dual 8-inch Colour LCD Monitors, Wireless Headphones, Wireless Remote Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and so much more.
This model also features the optional Split Bench Seat Package which increases seating capacity to 8 passengers, adds a Center Armrest with Cup Holders, and a Second Row split bench seat.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
