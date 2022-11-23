Menu
2021 Infiniti QX80

27,502 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Luxe, AWD, 8 PASS, 400HP, REAR SEAT ENT, NAV, BOSE

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9330436
  • Stock #: PC8874
  • VIN: JN8AZ2AE8M9273855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 INFINITI QX80 LUXE | AWD | 5.6L V8 | 400HP | 8 PASSENGER | REAR SEAT ENTERTAINEMNT SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | INFINITI INTOUCH DUAL DISPLAY SYSTEM | BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM | BRIGHT CHROME EXTERIOR ACCENTS | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTING SYSTEM | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | ADVANCED CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | HIGH-BEAM ASSIST | REAR DOOR ALERT | INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL | DISTANCE CONTROL ASSIST | SMART REARVIEW MIRROR | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BLIND SPOT WARNING | AROUND VIEW MONITOR WITH MOVING OBJECT DETECTION | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2021 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size Luxury SUV that fulfills all your adventurous outings with ease. From nights out in the city to getting out of the city with everything and everyone you're passionate about, every real-life moment is met with space and possibility.







Its powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine that has the power to tow most anything you imagine. It makes 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque that, with help from a seven-speed automatic transmission, can help the flagship Infiniti reach 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. It features Rear automatic self-leveling suspension, Trailer Sway Control, Infinitis All-Mode 4WD with computer-controlled transfer case, offering settings in Auto, 4WD High and 4WD Low, Remote Engine Start and more.







This Model features a Moonstone White exterior finish with 20-inch Aluminum wheels, and Bright Chrome exterior accents (grille, grille surround, front fender and side accent), Adaptive LED Front Lighting System and more.







Inside it features a Graphite Semi-aniline leather interior with Charcoal Burl trim throughout, Climate Controlled Front Seats (Heated and Cooled), Heated Rear Seats, Advanced Climate Control System, BOSE Performance Series 17-speaker Sound System, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment System with dual 8-inch Colour LCD Monitors, Wireless Headphones, Wireless Remote Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and so much more.







This model also features the optional Split Bench Seat Package which increases seating capacity to 8 passengers, adds a Center Armrest with Cup Holders, and a Second Row split bench seat.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link
Running Boards
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Tow/Haul Mode
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
Power
Climate Control
HEATED
Power Driver Seat
Rear
Split
Wood
Third Row
MP3 Playback
2
10
Trunk release
Woodgrain
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Gauge: oil pressure
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Locking differential: center
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: captains chairs
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake width: 1.18
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Air suspension: rear
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 11
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Alternator: 150 amps
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Storage: accessory hook
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Rear brake width: 0.79
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
Bumper detail: rear protector
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front fog lights: LED
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Running board color: body-color
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Window defogger: rear
Trailer wiring: 7-pin
Steering ratio: 19
Infotainment: InTouch
Axle ratio: 2.94
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Satellite communications: INFINITI Connection
Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Movie Listing
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
visual warning
reclining
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
element
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
independently controlled
in floor
front pedestrian
SiriusXM Weather
SiriusXM Stocks
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
rear console with armrest and storage
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Roof rack crossbars: black
Rearview mirror: camera-based
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

