2021 Mazda CX-30

40,401 KM

Details

$27,491

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2021 Mazda CX-30

LOW KM (40401KMS) MAZDA CX-30 GS AWD ONE OWNER TRADE.CLEAN CARFAX!

2021 Mazda CX-30

LOW KM (40401KMS) MAZDA CX-30 GS AWD ONE OWNER TRADE.CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$27,491

+ taxes & licensing

40,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCL3MM219575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6455A
  • Mileage 40,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Directions
2021 Mazda CX-30