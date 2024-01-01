$27,491+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
LOW KM (40401KMS) MAZDA CX-30 GS AWD ONE OWNER TRADE.CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
$27,491
+ taxes & licensing
40,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCL3MM219575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # P6455A
- Mileage 40,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
