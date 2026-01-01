2021 Mazda CX-30

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $25,950 Finance Price: $23,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 18-inch black alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed upholstery | 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8.8-inch center display with Mazda Connect | Windshield-projected Active Driving Display (HUD) | 12-speaker Bose premium sound system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | i-Activsense safety suite | Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go | Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane-keep Assist System | Smart Brake Support | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start | Power liftgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (250HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo is a premium subcompact crossover that perfectly blends elegant design with thrilling performance. As the top-tier GT Turbo trim, it stands out on the streets of the GTA with its sleek profile, gloss black front grille, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. Inside the beautifully crafted cabin, youll be treated to a power moonroof, rich leather seating surfaces, and a heated steering wheel paired with heated front seats for those cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8.8-inch center display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system delivers concert-quality sound. Powered by a potent 2.5L turbocharged engine producing up to 250 horsepower and paired with Mazdas intelligent i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the CX-30 Turbo offers an incredibly dynamic and confident driving experience. Complete with a Head-Up Display and the comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, this crossover is a remarkably sophisticated and exhilarating choice. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=600187 target=_blank rel=noopener>Mazda CX-30</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Mazda CX-30

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14163259

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDY5MM267833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $25,950 Finance Price: $23,950

Clean CarFax. 18-inch black alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed upholstery | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8.8-inch center display with Mazda Connect | Windshield-projected Active Driving Display (HUD) | 12-speaker Bose premium sound system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | i-Activsense safety suite | Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go | Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane-keep Assist System | Smart Brake Support | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start | Power liftgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (250HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo is a premium subcompact crossover that perfectly blends elegant design with thrilling performance. As the top-tier GT Turbo trim, it stands out on the streets of the GTA with its sleek profile, gloss black front grille, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. Inside the beautifully crafted cabin, you'll be treated to a power moonroof, rich leather seating surfaces, and a heated steering wheel paired with heated front seats for those cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8.8-inch center display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system delivers concert-quality sound. Powered by a potent 2.5L turbocharged engine producing up to 250 horsepower and paired with Mazda's intelligent i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the CX-30 Turbo offers an incredibly dynamic and confident driving experience. Complete with a Head-Up Display and the comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, this crossover is a remarkably sophisticated and exhilarating choice. We have a wide selection of used Mazda CX-30 to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$23,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Mazda CX-30