$23,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT TURBO | AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $25,950 Finance Price: $23,950
Clean CarFax. 18-inch black alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed upholstery | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated front seats | Heated steering wheel | 8.8-inch center display with Mazda Connect | Windshield-projected Active Driving Display (HUD) | 12-speaker Bose premium sound system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | i-Activsense safety suite | Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go | Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Lane-keep Assist System | Smart Brake Support | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Advanced Keyless Entry with push-button start | Power liftgate | Rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (250HP) with 6-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo is a premium subcompact crossover that perfectly blends elegant design with thrilling performance. As the top-tier GT Turbo trim, it stands out on the streets of the GTA with its sleek profile, gloss black front grille, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. Inside the beautifully crafted cabin, you'll be treated to a power moonroof, rich leather seating surfaces, and a heated steering wheel paired with heated front seats for those cold Ontario winters. Staying connected is effortless with the 8.8-inch center display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system delivers concert-quality sound. Powered by a potent 2.5L turbocharged engine producing up to 250 horsepower and paired with Mazda's intelligent i-Activ All-Wheel Drive, the CX-30 Turbo offers an incredibly dynamic and confident driving experience. Complete with a Head-Up Display and the comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, this crossover is a remarkably sophisticated and exhilarating choice. We have a wide selection of used Mazda CX-30 to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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