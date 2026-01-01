2021 Mazda CX-5

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<p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal data-sourcepos=1:1-1:44;0-43>Cash Price: $26,950 Finance Price: $24,950</p><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal data-sourcepos=3:1-3:1250;45-1294>Clean CarFax. 19-inch alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Leather-trimmed seating | Heated and ventilated front seats | 10-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | Power sunroof | Active Driving Display (Head-Up Display) | Mazda Navigation System | 10-speaker Bose premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | SiriusXM satellite radio | i-Activsense safety suite | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keeping Assist | Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Multi-angle rearview camera | Power-folding heated mirrors | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Power liftgate | Proximity key with push-button start | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo 4-cylinder engine (up to 250HP, 320 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazdas i-Activ All-Wheel Drive. Sophisticated and fun-to-drive. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p class=font-claude-response-body break-words whitespace-normal data-sourcepos=25:1-25:1158;2786-3943>The 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT with Turbo is a premium compact SUV that blends genuine performance with upscale refinement, standing out as one of the most engaging crossovers in its class. The GT trim comes beautifully equipped with leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power sunroof, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system. Under the hood, the potent 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo four-cylinder produces up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazdas i-Activ All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed performance in any Ontario weather. Inside the elegant and driver-focused cabin, youll enjoy a Head-Up Display, the Mazda Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by the comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite — including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert — the CX-5 GT Turbo delivers a sophisticated, fun-to-drive, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/used/mazda-cx-5/ target=_blank rel=noopener>Mazda CX-5</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Mazda CX-5

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT TURBO AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

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14300915

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT TURBO AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY0M0119828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC533
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $26,950 Finance Price: $24,950

Clean CarFax. 19-inch alloy wheels | i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Leather-trimmed seating | Heated and ventilated front seats | 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | Power sunroof | Active Driving Display (Head-Up Display) | Mazda Navigation System | 10-speaker Bose premium audio system | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | SiriusXM satellite radio | i-Activsense safety suite | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Keeping Assist | Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Multi-angle rearview camera | Power-folding heated mirrors | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Power liftgate | Proximity key with push-button start | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo 4-cylinder engine (up to 250HP, 320 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazda's i-Activ All-Wheel Drive. Sophisticated and fun-to-drive. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT with Turbo is a premium compact SUV that blends genuine performance with upscale refinement, standing out as one of the most engaging crossovers in its class. The GT trim comes beautifully equipped with leather-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power sunroof, and a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system. Under the hood, the potent 2.5L Skyactiv-G Turbo four-cylinder produces up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque, seamlessly paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazda's i-Activ All-Wheel Drive for confident, sure-footed performance in any Ontario weather. Inside the elegant and driver-focused cabin, you'll enjoy a Head-Up Display, the Mazda Navigation System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Backed by the comprehensive i-Activsense safety suite — including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert — the CX-5 GT Turbo delivers a sophisticated, fun-to-drive, and incredibly capable ride for the GTA. We have a wide selection of used Mazda CX-5 to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$24,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Mazda CX-5