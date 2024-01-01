Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

25,500 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,500KM
Used
VIN W1N0G8EB3MV263945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rear parking sensor
360 View Camera
USB Inputs
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Traffic Sign Assist
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
Front Memory Seats
SOS Support System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class