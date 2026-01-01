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<p>This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology. The Model 3 redefines what electric driving means. </p><br><p>It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand. </p><br><p>Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience. </p><br><p>BALANCE OF TESLAS 8-YEAR OR 160,000KM BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY! CLEAN TITLE! This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself! </p><br><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c </p><p><br></p><p>$18,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><br><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $20,777 plus HST </p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1779986880519_501833577763302 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br><p>GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!</p><p><br></p><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c. </p><br><p>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! </p><br><br><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON </p><br><p>301 WESTON ROAD </p><br><p>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 </p><br><p>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p><br>

2021 Tesla Model 3

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14178010.813912961?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16611

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

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Contact Seller

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA5MF051779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology. The Model 3 redefines what electric driving means.


It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand. 


Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.


BALANCE OF TESLA'S 8-YEAR OR 160,000KM BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY! CLEAN TITLE! This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!


SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c


$18,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.


Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $20,777 plus HST


GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!


**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.


FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!



COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON


301 WESTON ROAD


TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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$18,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 Tesla Model 3