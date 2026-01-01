$18,777+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$18,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning TESLA MODEL 3 is a perfect mix of modern style and cutting-edge technology. The Model 3 redefines what electric driving means.
It rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, proving that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.
Inside, you will find standard FULL SELF DRIVING COMPUTER & Autopilot capability, giving you a smoother, smarter, and more enjoyable driving experience. The premium connectivity ensures your navigation and entertainment are always seamless, while the minimalist design creates a clean, modern atmosphere that turns every trip into a first-class experience.
BALANCE OF TESLA'S 8-YEAR OR 160,000KM BATTERY AND DRIVE UNIT WARRANTY! CLEAN TITLE! This Tesla Model 3 is your chance to embrace the future of driving in style. Contact us today to see it for yourself!
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.98% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$18,777 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $20,777 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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