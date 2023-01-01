Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 2 3 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10607373

10607373 Stock #: K16098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16098

Mileage 52,232 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.