Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline, available now at Frontier Fine Cars. This sleek, blue beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets and long highway drives. With only 104,628 kms on the odometer, this Jetta is practically brand new, and its extensive list of features ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Enjoy a premium driving experience with the Jetta Highlines heated seats and power sunroof, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings or sunny summer days. Stay connected and entertained with the integrated Bluetooth and CD player, while the rearview camera and security system provide added peace of mind. Cruise comfortably with the power steering, tilt steering wheel, and push button start. This Jetta also includes a comprehensive warranty for added peace of mind.

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

104,628 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,628KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3vwe57bu8mm076713

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,628 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

