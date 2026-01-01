$18,850+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE R-LINE | Nav | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE R-LINE | Nav | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$18,850
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC483
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $20,850 Finance Price: $18,850
Clean CarFax. 17-inch Viper alloy wheels | R-Line exterior styling and grille | Power sunroof | Premium leatherette seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | Heated front and rear seats | R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert | Customizable interior ambient lighting | Automatic climate control | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Remote engine start | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.4L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line offers a perfect combination of premium German engineering, fuel efficiency, and sporty styling. Upgraded with the highly sought-after R-Line package, this compact sedan stands out on the streets of the GTA with its aggressive exterior design, R-Line grille, and 17-inch Viper alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious and refined cabin, you're treated to a power sunroof, premium leatherette seating, and customizable ambient lighting. Designed for ultimate comfort during cold Ontario winters, it features heated front and rear seats along with an R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen that boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by an incredibly efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and equipped with a standard Blind Spot Monitor, the Jetta Highline R-Line is a smart, safe, and sophisticated choice for your daily commute. We have a wide selection of used Volkswagen Jetta to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
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