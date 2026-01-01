2021 Volkswagen Jetta

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $20,850 Finance Price: $18,850</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 17-inch Viper alloy wheels | R-Line exterior styling and grille | Power sunroof | Premium leatherette seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable drivers seat | Heated front and rear seats | R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert | Customizable interior ambient lighting | Automatic climate control | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Remote engine start | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.4L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line offers a perfect combination of premium German engineering, fuel efficiency, and sporty styling. Upgraded with the highly sought-after R-Line package, this compact sedan stands out on the streets of the GTA with its aggressive exterior design, R-Line grille, and 17-inch Viper alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious and refined cabin, youre treated to a power sunroof, premium leatherette seating, and customizable ambient lighting. Designed for ultimate comfort during cold Ontario winters, it features heated front and rear seats along with an R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen that boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by an incredibly efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and equipped with a standard Blind Spot Monitor, the Jetta Highline R-Line is a smart, safe, and sophisticated choice for your daily commute. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=8 target=_blank rel=noopener>Volkswagen Jetta</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE R-LINE | Nav | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14099143

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE R-LINE | Nav | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU1MM006373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC483
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $20,850 Finance Price: $18,850

Clean CarFax. 17-inch Viper alloy wheels | R-Line exterior styling and grille | Power sunroof | Premium leatherette seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | Heated front and rear seats | R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel | 8-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert | Customizable interior ambient lighting | Automatic climate control | KESSY keyless access with push-button start | Remote engine start | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.4L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (147HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line offers a perfect combination of premium German engineering, fuel efficiency, and sporty styling. Upgraded with the highly sought-after R-Line package, this compact sedan stands out on the streets of the GTA with its aggressive exterior design, R-Line grille, and 17-inch Viper alloy wheels. Inside the surprisingly spacious and refined cabin, you're treated to a power sunroof, premium leatherette seating, and customizable ambient lighting. Designed for ultimate comfort during cold Ontario winters, it features heated front and rear seats along with an R-Line heated leather-wrapped sport steering wheel. Staying connected is effortless with the 8-inch touchscreen that boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by an incredibly efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and equipped with a standard Blind Spot Monitor, the Jetta Highline R-Line is a smart, safe, and sophisticated choice for your daily commute. We have a wide selection of used Volkswagen Jetta to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$18,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2021 Volkswagen Jetta