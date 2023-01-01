Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***NO ACCIDENTS***</strong></span>THE 2022 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING L IS A PREMIUM FULL-SIZE SEDAN THAT EXUDES ELEGANCE AND SOPHISTICATION. WITH ITS TIMELESS DESIGN AND BOLD PRESENCE, IT COMMANDS ATTENTION ON THE ROAD. UNDER THE HOOD, THE 300 TOURING L IS POWERED BY A CAPABLE 3.6L V6 ENGINE, DELIVERING SMOOTH AND RESPONSIVE PERFORMANCE. WHETHER YOURE CRUISING ON THE HIGHWAY OR NAVIGATING CITY STREETS, THIS SEDAN OFFERS A REFINED DRIVING EXPERIENCE WITH PRECISE HANDLING AND AMPLE POWER.</p><p>STEP INSIDE THE SPACIOUS CABIN, AND YOULL BE GREETED BY PREMIUM MATERIALS AND LUXURIOUS TOUCHES. THE TOURING L TRIM LEVEL OFFERS COMFORTABLE LEATHER SEATS, ENSURING A PLUSH AND SUPPORTIVE RIDE FOR DRIVER AND PASSENGERS ALIKE. THE INTERIOR IS WELL-APPOINTED WITH MODERN FEATURES, INCLUDING A USER-FRIENDLY INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH A LARGE TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, AND A PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, PERFECT FOR ENJOYING YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC OR STAYING CONNECTED ON THE GO.</p><p>THE 300 TOURING L IS EQUIPPED WITH A COMPREHENSIVE SUITE OF SAFETY FEATURES, INCLUDING FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, AND ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. THESE ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES HELP TO ENHANCE YOUR DRIVING CONFIDENCE AND PROVIDE PEACE OF MIND.</p><p>COMBINING CLASSIC CHARM, MODERN TECHNOLOGY, AND IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCE, THE 2022 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING L OFFERS A LUXURIOUS DRIVING EXPERIENCE THAT STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD. WHETHER YOURE HEADING OUT FOR A LONG ROAD TRIP OR NAVIGATING YOUR DAILY COMMUTE, THIS SEDAN DELIVERS COMFORT, STYLE, AND RELIABILITY IN ONE STRIKING PACKAGE.</p><p>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT**** <br /><br /><br /><br />WE HAVE SKILLED AND KNOWLEDGEABLE SALES STAFF WITH MANY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE SATISFYING ALL OUR CUSTOMERS NEEDS. THEYLL WORK WITH YOU TO FIND THE RIGHT VEHICLE AND AT THE RIGHT PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD. WE GUARANTEE YOU WILL HAVE A PLEASANT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE THAT IS FUN, INFORMATIVE, HASSLE FREE AND NEVER HIGH PRESSURED. PLEASE DONT HESITATE TO GIVE US A CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! WERE HERE TO SERVE YOU!! <br /><br /><br /><br />***Financing*** <br /><br />We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY. <br /><br /><br />***Price*** <br /><br />FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $695 but not manadatory.</span> <br /><br />***Trade***<br /><br />Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one. <br /><br /><br />***About us*** <br /><br />Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. <br /><br /><br />Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind! <br /><br /><br />Buy with confidence and call today 1-877-437-6074 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com <br /><br /><br />Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough <br /><br /><br />***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED*** <br /><br /><br />Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! </p><p> </p><p><br />Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2022 Chrysler 300

62,120 KM

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300

300 Touring L AWD

2022 Chrysler 300

300 Touring L AWD

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCASG0NH191124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,120 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2022 Chrysler 300