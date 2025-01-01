$89,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van
TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$89,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,964KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR2CG6NKA16671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 85,964 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Transit 250 3.5L V6 Turbocharged Refrigerated Van with Standby. Full Temperature Controlled vans Hot, Cool and Frozen. Refrigerated Compartment Operates When Parked with the Engine Off, ex rental. Try B 4 U Buy, Rent this Van and Get the Test Drive You Need To Make the Right Choice. Safety Certified, Clean Carfax.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
