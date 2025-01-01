Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Ford Transit 250 3.5L V6 Turbocharged Refrigerated Van with Standby. Full Temperature Controlled vans Hot, Cool and Frozen. Refrigerated Compartment Operates When Parked with the Engine Off, ex rental. Try B 4 U Buy, Rent this Van and Get the Test Drive You Need To Make the Right Choice. Safety Certified, Clean Carfax.</p>

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van

85,964 KM

Details Description Features

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van

TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby

Watch This Vehicle
13067806

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van

TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

  1. 1760210093
  2. 1760210095
  3. 1760210094
  4. 1760210094
  5. 1760210093
  6. 1760210095
  7. 1760210095
  8. 1760210173
  9. 1760210172
  10. 1760210173
  11. 1760210173
  12. 1760210173
  13. 1760210171
  14. 1760210173
  15. 1760210170
  16. 1760210170
  17. 1760210171
  18. 1760210173
  19. 1760210170
  20. 1760210173
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,964KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTBR2CG6NKA16671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 85,964 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Transit 250 3.5L V6 Turbocharged Refrigerated Van with Standby. Full Temperature Controlled vans Hot, Cool and Frozen. Refrigerated Compartment Operates When Parked with the Engine Off, ex rental. Try B 4 U Buy, Rent this Van and Get the Test Drive You Need To Make the Right Choice. Safety Certified, Clean Carfax.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Rental Place

Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van TRY B 4 U BUY - AWD Refrigerated Van With Standby 85,964 KM $89,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" Med Rf 9070 GVWR RWD 65,888 KM $82,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express TRY B4 U BUY, RENT AND GET THE TEST DRIVE YOU NEED for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Chevrolet Express TRY B4 U BUY, RENT AND GET THE TEST DRIVE YOU NEED 122,100 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email The Car Rental Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-0209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van