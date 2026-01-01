2022 Ford Transit Connect

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 16-inch wheels with full covers | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable drivers seat | SYNC 3 infotainment system with 6.5-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology | Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert | Lane-Keeping System | Air conditioning | Remote keyless entry | Dual sliding side doors | Rear symmetrical cargo doors | Integrated rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (162HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2022 Ford Transit Connect XLT is a highly versatile, incredibly efficient, and remarkably practical van that is perfectly designed to help elevate your business or everyday utility. Navigating the streets of the GTA is an absolute breeze thanks to its compact footprint, urban-focused maneuverability, and practical dual sliding side doors for easy access. Inside the ergonomic and highly functional cabin, the XLT trim keeps you completely comfortable year-round with premium cloth seating, intuitive air conditioning, and a well-designed interior space. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive SYNC 3 system featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 162 horsepower, paired with a remarkably smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Transit Connect delivers an agile, responsive, and highly fuel-saving driving experience. Complete with an integrated rearview camera and the comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features—including Pre-Collision Assist and a Blind Spot Information System—this capable vehicle offers unmatched value, security, and everyday productivity. We have a wide selection of used <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/vehicles?dsp_model=716567 target=_blank rel=noopener>commercial vehicles</a> to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2022 Ford Transit Connect

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Transit Connect

CONNECT XLT | Dual Doors | Backup Cam | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14443648

2022 Ford Transit Connect

CONNECT XLT | Dual Doors | Backup Cam | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7T22N1507767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # RC561
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $26,450 Finance Price: $24,450

Clean CarFax. 16-inch wheels with full covers | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | SYNC 3 infotainment system with 6.5-inch touchscreen display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology | Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert | Lane-Keeping System | Air conditioning | Remote keyless entry | Dual sliding side doors | Rear symmetrical cargo doors | Integrated rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L 4-cylinder engine (162HP) with 8-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2022 Ford Transit Connect XLT is a highly versatile, incredibly efficient, and remarkably practical van that is perfectly designed to help elevate your business or everyday utility. Navigating the streets of the GTA is an absolute breeze thanks to its compact footprint, urban-focused maneuverability, and practical dual sliding side doors for easy access. Inside the ergonomic and highly functional cabin, the XLT trim keeps you completely comfortable year-round with premium cloth seating, intuitive air conditioning, and a well-designed interior space. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the intuitive SYNC 3 system featuring a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. Powered by a reliable 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 162 horsepower, paired with a remarkably smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, the Transit Connect delivers an agile, responsive, and highly fuel-saving driving experience. Complete with an integrated rearview camera and the comprehensive Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features—including Pre-Collision Assist and a Blind Spot Information System—this capable vehicle offers unmatched value, security, and everyday productivity. We have a wide selection of used commercial vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$24,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2022 Ford Transit Connect