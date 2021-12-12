Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0218 as of 05/18/2022. Was involved in an accident on 12/12/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/25/2022 with an estimated $2802.11 of damage. On which a $2127 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/30/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $8337 claim was made.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

68,745 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,745KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG1NU268944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane Following Assist

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C
Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

USB Input
High Beam Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning w/ lane keeping assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic-Collision-Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Hyundai Elantra