Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

25,052 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Degree Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11257691
  2. 11257691
  3. 11257691
  4. 11257691
  5. 11257691
  6. 11257691
  7. 11257691
  8. 11257691
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,052KM
Used
VIN KM8JCCA18NU070569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Lane Following Assist

Additional Features

Bose Audio
Power Front Seats
8-speakers
USB Input
Led Headlights
360 degree camera
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
High Beam Assist
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ traffic stop & go
Safe Exit Warning
Blind View Monitor
Parking Distance warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection
Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
Remote Start Parking Assist
Second Row Vents
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance
Junction-Turning Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS w/ Radar Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS w/ Radar Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam 12,860 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/ Moonroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited w/ Moonroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay 93,000 KM $25,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience w/Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience w/Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Seats 70,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid